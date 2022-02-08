Jeezy helped to brighten the smile of a cancer patient he recently met. While en route to Memphis for his “Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” the rapper overheard the story of 11-year-old Andre, who was traveling to receive treatment for stage 3 cancer. Moved by his journey, he traded his first-class seat with the young boy “so he can go to treatment like the boss he is” and moved to coach, where he conversed with the kid’s “amazing and strong” mom.

“She told me about how mighty of a fighter her son has been,” Jeezy said of his conversation with the patient’s mother. After the flight, he told her and Andre to pull up to the FedEx Forum for his concert.

“I invited Andre and his mother to my show. And like a boss, he pulled up. Let’s show Andre some love,” the “Put On” rapper wrote. Alongside the explanatory caption were photos of Jeezy and the 11-year-old boy.

Jeezy’s kind gesture comes weeks after he welcomed Monaco, his daughter with wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins. “I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy make sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” the talk show host said of her baby’s name. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

The second leg of the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour” kicked off on Feb. 2 in Columbus, Georgia. It is slated to hit Charleston, Tampa, Miami and St. Louis before ending in Detroit on the 21st. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina and DJ Drama are also a part of the tour.

Look below to see photos of Jeezy and Andre at his Memphis show.