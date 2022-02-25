This past Valentine’s Day saw Jazmine Sullivan kicking off her latest tour in promotion of her latest release Heaux Tales. Earlier this week, she took to social media to cancel a date on said tour as a result of feeling sick:

“Unfortunately, I have to cancel tonight’s show in Sacramento. While I’ve tested negative for COVID, I am feeling extremely under the weather. The last thing I want to do is give a subpar performance. I hope you all can understand, and I will make it up to you as soon as I can. I’m working on resting my body and my voice.”

Yesterday, Sullivan then returned to social media to deliver some additional bad news — her doctor had confirmed that she did come down with COVID, and that future dates would have to be cancelled as she and her crew recover:

“I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you. [L.A.’s] show tomorrow will unfortunately be cancelled and we are likely cancelling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew. We will let you know when the tour would resume once we have made that decision.”

Finally, Sullivan let those who held tickets for affected dates know that the coming updates would be communicated to them via email.

Sullivan released the critically acclaimed Heaux Tales a little over a year ago, complete with 14 tracks — a conceptual mix of songs and story interludes — and contributions from Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R. Just prior to the start of her tour, Sullivan blessed the masses with a deluxe edition of the EP (dubbed Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales) with 10 new cuts, one of which sees some assistance from Issa Rae.

Check out Jazmine Sullivan‘s messages in regards to her tour below.