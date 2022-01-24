Jazmine Sullivan is releasing a deluxe edition to her Grammy-nominated album, Heaux Tales. The singer revealed the news on Monday (Jan. 24) nearly a year after she dropped the original project.

“Mark your calendars,” she wrote on social media. She further teased the project during an interview with Variety. “The conversation continues,” said the Philly singer. “I started Heaux Tales with the idea of having open conversations as Black women, and you can’t put all of that into one project. There’s always more to talk about.”

Heaux Tales — deemed a “concept album” — featured six spoken-word interludes from various women in Sullivan’s life and eight songs inspired by some of those stories. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she explained the importance of representing different Black women in her music.

“It’s important to have a body-positive Lizzo or a quirky SZA and Ari [Lennox], or me. We have shared Black-girl similarities, but there are major differences that need to be shown and celebrated,” said the “Pick Up Your Feelings” star. “This project was about sharing some of those stories so that y’all could see us in all of our glory, see us for who we are.”

Heaux Tales, Mo Tales: The Deluxe will include the 14 records from the original album as well as an undisclosed amount of some new tales. Asked whether there will be further expansion of her Heaux Tales, Sullivan said she wasn’t sure. She does, however, have a desire to see some of the stories shared on the big screen.

“I’d like to move it into another arena, like film, where you could see new conversations and stories,” she told Variety.

Heaux Tales, Mo Tales: The Deluxe is slated to release on Feb. 11. Days later, on Valentine’s Day, she and Tiana Majors will kick off the “Heaux Tales Tour” kicks off in Vancouver.

See Jazmine Sullivan’s post below.