Megan Thee Stallion has had quite a few collaborations over the years, but there’s a singer she’d be eager to record a joint EP with. The Houston rapper recently spoke to Billboard about a variety of things, including her upcoming Super Bowl commercial, her title as Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and of course, her music. When asked what R&B singer she would be down to do a full-length project with, she expressed interest in working with the vocalist behind the Grammy-nominated project Heaux Tales.

“Me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about,” Meg answered. “We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

Megan’s response seemingly answers a request previously made by the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer. In June, days after the BET Awards 2021, Sullivan took to Twitter and shot her shot for a collab with the Hot Girl. “MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG,” she wrote. “I can’t dance, my knees are bad but I can sing sometimes! Lessgoo where my old knee heauxs at??”

Megan Thee Stallion scored her dream collaboration in 2020 when Queen Bey jumped on the remix to her single, “Savage.” During a recent interview with People, she admitted there’s another dream she wants to bring to fruition.

“Because I’ve manifested Beyoncé, I feel like I have reached my ultimate goal,” said the “Body” emcee. “Well, I also would really, really, really love to collab with Rihanna. Like that is my next dream collab.” She also said she’s “ready” to team up with Adele for some music.