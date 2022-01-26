Snoop Dogg has worked with a plethora of artists over the years, but there’s one star with whom he still dreams of recording a track. In a clip of him at a studio in Inglewood, the Doggystyle emcee revealed that he would love to collaborate with iconic singer Sade, admitting he once allowed his nerves to get in the way of him meeting her.

“I went to her concert, I went to see her perform on time. I went with Heavy D and LL Cool J. She had all these visual effects where she disappeared, and she was in the top of the sky, she was [amazing]. They was like ‘Do you wanna go meet her?’” Snoop recalled. “And I was like [no]. I was nervous as a muthafucka. Like, nah. I was too nervous! ‘Nah I’m cool.’ Gonna act like that I’m cool with a heartbeat faster than a muthafucka.” Despite their attempts to embolden him, the rapper came up with an excuse to justify his decision. “I was like, ‘[No]. We gotta leave there’s going to be a lot of cars trying to get out of here,'” he said.

Though Snoop missed out on a chance to meet the smooth operator in person, he doesn’t believe that it’s too late for them to come together musically. In fact, he is manifesting their joint effort and hopes his record labels would help bring it to fruition.

“Maybe Def Jam and Universal can hustle that,” said the LA native. “I didn’t think it could happen. Watch out. We’ll put it in the air. Put a bat signal up saying, ‘You can call me.’”

It remains to be seen whether Snoop and the Nigerian-born songstress will ever unite for a song. In the meantime, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” emcee is preparing for his headlining performance at this year’s Super Bowl as well as the release of his forthcoming album, Bacc On Death Row, which is slated to drop next month.