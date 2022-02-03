Jazmine Sullivan has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe. Taking to social media on Thursday (Feb. 3), the singer shared an image, which displayed the names of the ten new tracks that will be featured on the project.

“Tragic,” the single she released over the summer, will appear on Mo’ Tales alongside four other songs. The other half of the project will be interludes, including two from comedian Mona Love and Issa Rae.

Sullivan’s project is a continuation of her Grammy-nominated Heaux Tales, which dropped nearly a year ago. The album told stories of the various Black women in her life; the new project will do the same.

“The conversation continues,” the Philly singer previously told Variety. “I started Heaux Tales with the idea of having open conversations as Black women, and you can’t put all of that into one project. There’s always more to talk about.”

Mo’Tales is slated to drop on Feb. 11, but it may not be the last of Sullivan’s heaux tales. During an interview with Variety, she said that she would “like to move it into another arena, like film, where you could see new conversations and stories” — a desire she also expressed in a previous post.

While tweeting about ideas for more versions of Heaux Tales, she revealed her desire to share the stories in a film and manifested a collaboration with Rae. “What I would love is if me and @issarae did a heauxtales short film and I’d add a few extra songs. But I could be dreaming. NVM me…I’m crazy,” she wrote, to which the “Insecure” star replied, “Jazmine. Say the fuck less.”

The revelation of Sullivan’s tracklist comes amid reports that Megan Thee Stallion, who she wants to work with, is just as interested in collaborating as she is.

“Me and Jazmine Sullivan would definitely have some stuff to talk about,” Meg told Billboard. “We’ll have the girls crying, we’ll have the girls screaming, we’ll have the girls dancing, we’ll have the girls sipping wine, [and] sitting in the backyard sipping cognac. The men better go run and hide if me and Jazmine Sullivan do an EP, so that’s actually a really good idea. We need to get that in the works.”

See the tracklist for Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe below.