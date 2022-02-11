By DJ First Class
  /  02.11.2022

Just when you thought you had enough Jazmine Sullivan to hold you over for now — you thought wrong! She has had a busy year for sure. The early- 2021 release of her fourth studio album, Heaux Tales garnered widespread critical acclaim, and made the Philadelphia native R&B singer a force to be reckoned with, alongside similar acts throughout the year. The album, which topped “best of” lists at the end of 2021, is also nominated for three Grammy Awards, which speaks volumes of her stardom. While we have been fortunate enough to receive an abundance of musical blessings since the year started, Jazmine Sullivan took full advantage by releasing Heaux Tales deluxe edition.

The original Heaux Tales album features interludes (or “tales”) telling stories of past relationships gone wrong, featuring Sullivan alongside fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox. The deluxe version includes five more interludes, with collaborators like Issa Rae and comedian Mona Love. “Jazzy’s Tale,” which the singer hinted at with a snippet posted to her Instagram in December, tells Sullivan’s own story.

“What I wanted to do was set the tone as far as just not being ashamed of what you’re going through, and giving yourself some grace,” Sullivan said on Netflix’s Okay Now Listen podcast in November. “I was coming off the shame of the things that I’d done, and I was speaking to myself about not wanting to feel that way. Like, don’t be ashamed of the things you’ve done and you’ve experienced. In this society, a woman is supposed to look a certain way, sound a certain way, act a certain way, and I just really wanted to be free.”

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, tap in to Heaux Tales deluxe and catch a vibe with your significant other (ironic but it’s okay).

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Jazmine Sullivan

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More