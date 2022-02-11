Just when you thought you had enough Jazmine Sullivan to hold you over for now — you thought wrong! She has had a busy year for sure. The early- 2021 release of her fourth studio album, Heaux Tales garnered widespread critical acclaim, and made the Philadelphia native R&B singer a force to be reckoned with, alongside similar acts throughout the year. The album, which topped “best of” lists at the end of 2021, is also nominated for three Grammy Awards, which speaks volumes of her stardom. While we have been fortunate enough to receive an abundance of musical blessings since the year started, Jazmine Sullivan took full advantage by releasing Heaux Tales deluxe edition.

I would never. What do y’all think it’s about? 👀 https://t.co/GIt9griXmP — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 10, 2022

The original Heaux Tales album features interludes (or “tales”) telling stories of past relationships gone wrong, featuring Sullivan alongside fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox. The deluxe version includes five more interludes, with collaborators like Issa Rae and comedian Mona Love. “Jazzy’s Tale,” which the singer hinted at with a snippet posted to her Instagram in December, tells Sullivan’s own story.

“What I wanted to do was set the tone as far as just not being ashamed of what you’re going through, and giving yourself some grace,” Sullivan said on Netflix’s Okay Now Listen podcast in November. “I was coming off the shame of the things that I’d done, and I was speaking to myself about not wanting to feel that way. Like, don’t be ashamed of the things you’ve done and you’ve experienced. In this society, a woman is supposed to look a certain way, sound a certain way, act a certain way, and I just really wanted to be free.”

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, tap in to Heaux Tales deluxe and catch a vibe with your significant other (ironic but it’s okay).