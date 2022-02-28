Just last week, EarthGang unveiled their highly anticipated Ghetto Gods project. The album spans 16 tracks and boasts a star-studded roster. Ghetto Gods features assists from names like Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Ari Lennox, and few others.

Alongside the new project release, EarthGang also officially announced their North American “Biodeghettable” Tour and rescheduled European dates. This is great news to fans, as EarthGang is well known for delivering high energy shows by using their undeniable stage presence and wide array of songs they have under their belt. The tour kicks off with the guys’ first festival appearance of the year at Okeechobee Festival (Mar. 4th) and then venues across the country including two more festival spots including Boston Calling and Electric Forest Festival. Fans will be excited to know they are confirmed to hit most of the major cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC and plenty more. The first leg of the tour comes to a close at the end of June, and then the duo will rally back up and head overseas in November.

Support acts on the U.S. dates include rising Houston, TX rapper Mike Dimes as well as a local musician (deemed Ghetto God or Goddess) curated by discovery platform Pigeons & Planes. general ticketing goes on sale this Friday (Feb. 25) and you can purchase them here.

“BIODEGHETTABLE TOUR TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!! GHETTOGODS.COM SO MANY SONGS CANT WAIT TO PLAY THIS CATALOGUE FOR YOU⚡️⚡️⚡️,” EarthGang excitedly types on Instagram along with the announcement.

Be sure to check out all the tour dates in full down below and try to make it to a show in a city near you. You don’t want to miss this one!