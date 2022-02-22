EarthGang fans are in for a special treat with this new release. The Atlanta duo has released a new track titled “Amen” and it taps in with the legendary Musiq Soulchild for the assist. “Amen” is off their highly-anticipated album, Ghetto Gods. Day one fans will be thrilled to hear the familiar “Just Friends” reference woven throughout the song as the opening lyrics play:

I need devotion I need attention, someone to do things I can not mention, some one to prove to me that you’re different, some one who got it someone that gets it/ Get down on your knees for me, get down on your knees for me

Speaking on “Amen,” EarthGang shares: “’Amen’ is jammin! It’s honest, and the world needs a little more honesty. It shows our versatility as artist and producers. There was some initial uncertainty about putting the song out amongst the team.” Even Musiq Soulchild took some time to add on: “I can’t say ‘get down on your knees for me.’ Then we explained that it’s about showing someone you’re really in their corner. It’s a beautiful song about expressing love in all its many forms.”

A few weeks ago, EarthGang made their return and released their brand new tracks “American Horror Story” and “All Eyes On Me.” The somber yet powerful track was the first taste from the pair’s upcoming sophomore album Ghetto Gods. On the songs, the Atlanta duo used their voices to speak on their perspective of the realities about living in this country.

Prior to this, EarthGang delivered a hit by linking up with Wale and Coi Leray for “Options (Remix).” Shortly before that was their take on the highly circulated “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Some other dope features include their appearances on Angelique Kidjo’s “Take It Or Leave It” and Tommy Newport’s “Stargazer.”

Be sure to press play on EarthGang’s brand new single “Amen” featuring Musiq Soulchild down below.