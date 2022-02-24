Tonight (Feb. 25), EarthGang is set to unveil their highly anticipated Ghetto Gods project. The track list reveals the album will span 16 tracks, and it also fired up the overall anticipation by sharing the star-studded roster. Ghetto Gods will feature assists from names like Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Ari Lennox, and few others.

A few weeks ago, EarthGang made their return to kick off their roll out and released their brand new tracks “American Horror Story” and “All Eyes On Me.” The somber yet powerful track was the first taste from the pair’s upcoming sophomore album Ghetto Gods. On the songs, the Atlanta duo used their voices to speak on their perspective of the realities about living in this country.

Alongside the new project release, EarthGang also announced their North American “Biodeghettable” Tour and rescheduled European dates. The tour kicks off with the guys’ first festival appearance of the year at Okeechobee Festival (Mar. 4th) and then venues across the country including two more festival spots including Boston Calling and Electric Forest Festival. Support acts on the U.S. dates include rising Houston, TX rapper Mike Dimes as well as a local musician (deemed Ghetto God or Goddess) curated by discovery platform Pigeons & Planes. general ticketing goes on sale this Friday (Feb. 25) and you can purchase them here.

In terms of music they released prior to the forthcoming album, EarthGang delivered a hit by linking up with Wale and Coi Leray for “Options (Remix)” a few months ago. Shortly before that was their take on the highly circulated “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Some other dope features include their appearances on Angelique Kidjo’s “Take It Or Leave It” and Tommy Newport’s “Stargazer.”

Be sure to check out the full track list below.