The Weeknd has postponed an announcement about his upcoming show in light of the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 23), the Toronto star took to Twitter to get fans excited for Dawn FM Experience — his immersive and theatrical performance for Amazon Prime Video. “LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” he wrote. The post coincided with the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which made it appear as if the singer was responding directly to the international attack. As a result of the confusion, The Weeknd revealed he was pushing back further statements about the show.

“Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” he tweeted before sending his thoughts to those involved in the invasion. “I pray for everyone’s safety.”

The Weeknd has been gearing for his live-streamed show since announcing it earlier this week. In a statement, he said he was “ecstatic” about what he deems his “most elaborate live TV special” to date.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” said the singer of his Saturday show (Feb. 26). “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM-a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The Weeknd further expressed his excitement on Twitter but was unfortunately interrupted by Vladimir Putin‘s decision to authorize a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

“I have decided to conduct a special military operation,” Putin said, according to Reuters. “Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide… for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation.”

“Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate,” he continued. “And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history. We are ready for any development of events. All the necessary decisions have been made in this regard. I hope that I will be heard.”

Since Putin’s attack, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities. President Joe Biden believes the “unprovoked and unjustified” invasion “will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

See The Weeknd’s tweets below.

LET’S GOOOOOOOO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022