By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.22.2022

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify, Cardi B is hoping for a “logical conclusion,” one that preferably benefits the citizens. While engaging with fans on Twitter, the Bronx rapper responded to a tweet inquiring about her thoughts on the ongoing situation in Europe.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she wrote. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders worry about.”

She later elaborated on the matter in a clip specifically posted to deny claims her account was being hacked. “This phone is not hacked, it’s really me!” she declared. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.”

“I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now,” she continued. “[There’s] inflation not only in America but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this shit just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.”

Cardi’s comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was deploying troops to two regions in Ukraine to “maintain peace.” Joe Biden declared the move the start of an “invasion of Ukraine” and announced sanctions that will hit the Russian economy.

“I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to the logical conclusion,” Cardi said in her video. “But whatever.”

See her posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B

Trending
REVOLT Summit

Mental wins | 'REVOLT Summit Presents'

REVOLT Summit Presents: A spotlight on Black Excellence, presented by DoorDash. Get more from your ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.15.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More