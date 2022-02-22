As tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify, Cardi B is hoping for a “logical conclusion,” one that preferably benefits the citizens. While engaging with fans on Twitter, the Bronx rapper responded to a tweet inquiring about her thoughts on the ongoing situation in Europe.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she wrote. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders worry about.”

She later elaborated on the matter in a clip specifically posted to deny claims her account was being hacked. “This phone is not hacked, it’s really me!” she declared. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.”

“I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now,” she continued. “[There’s] inflation not only in America but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this shit just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.”

Cardi’s comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was deploying troops to two regions in Ukraine to “maintain peace.” Joe Biden declared the move the start of an “invasion of Ukraine” and announced sanctions that will hit the Russian economy.

“I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to the logical conclusion,” Cardi said in her video. “But whatever.”

See her posts below.