By now, most of you reading this are aware of the slap heard and seen around the world. Last night (Mar. 27), Will Smith walked onstage during this year’s Oscars and proceeded to slap Chris Rock, who made an unsavory joke about Smith’s wife Jada mere moments prior. Since then, social media (specifically, Twitter) has been ablaze with responses that ran across the board, and fellow hip hop artists made sure to chime in on the debate as well.

Naturally, 50 Cent couldn’t help himself, making light of the incident with a few tweets of his own:

“B!tch don’t you ever play with me. LOL … You have to win Oscars to do this kinda shit. after i win i’m gonna slap the shit out of a few people. LOL”

Fabolous also jumped in the proverbial fray, and even made fun of himself in process in regards to his current events-style of subject matter in his music:

“Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh … Any studios open ?”

Unfortunately, many did feel that the Smith-Rock conflict overshadowed what took place immediately after — Questlove winning his first Oscar for his universally acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul, a film based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. With that said, many of his peers make sure to put a spotlight on what amounts to an iconic achievement for The Roots musician. Someone running LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Twitter account praised Questlove, and even quoted from his emotional speech:

“Congrats to #SummerofSoulMovie and @questlove on winning the Academy Award for “Best Documentary Feature”. #Oscars … “This is about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain,” The Roots legend said as he accepted during his acceptance speech for #SummerofSoul”

Check out the aforementioned and many more tweets from the night below — including one from Will Smith’s son Jaden, who had little problem showing support for his family.

You have to win Oscars to do this kinda shit. after i win i’m gonna slap the shit out of a few people. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/SJMezNsC0e — 50cent (@50cent) March 28, 2022

chris back stage like f**k Will he snuck me, tell him i said come catch this fade. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZXtmPDn3qo — 50cent (@50cent) March 28, 2022

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022

Congrats to #SummerofSoulMovie and @questlove on winning the Academy Award for “Best Documentary Feature”. #Oscars👏🏾 “This is about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain,” The Roots legend said as he accepted during his acceptance speech for #SummerofSoul pic.twitter.com/Vi0jqHZa8L — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) March 28, 2022

Philly is definitely in the building!!! Congrats @questlove on the Oscar!!! — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

Love will make you do crazy things

– Will Smith — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh 😂 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) March 28, 2022

Any studios open ? 😂 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) March 28, 2022

I pray y’all find someone that love u enough to slap Chris rock on your behalf. — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock gotta go on the red table talk now. That’s how u settle this — lil duval (@lilduval) March 28, 2022

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

🎯🎯🎯 BIG FACTS!!!

STAY FOCUSED!!!

The devil is real busy rn! They can’t stand the taste of their own medicine. Karma is a bitch fr and she ain’t playing wit y’all. #NewLevelsNewDevils #StayFocused @willsmith @jadapsmith pic.twitter.com/7m77GZB4tS — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 28, 2022

Nah why will smith slap the fear of god out of Chris rock like that 😂😂😂 — Morray (@morrayda1) March 28, 2022

The Fn Oscars got more HOOD than my Fn Concert last night… #Bars — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2022

Well it is called a ‘Punchline’… I know. Another bad joke. Lol https://t.co/9LoDeDuiRz — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2022

The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life. (Continued again(last time)on next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022