Tonight (March 27), Beyoncé once again shifts the culture, this time at this year’s 2022 Oscars. In front of her peers and scores of fans watching on the small screen, the iconic multi-talent delivered a beautiful performance of “Be Alive,” her contribution to the critically acclaimed film King Richard. The song is also nominated for Best Original Song, which is a first for Beyoncé and goes up against Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” (from Encanto), Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” (from Belfast), Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time To Die” (from the James Bond-based film of the same name), and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” (from Four Good Days).

Created alongside DIXSON, “Be Alive” was released alongside King Richard back in November, and acts as a beautiful accompaniment to the story of tennis coach Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), and well as his rearing of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. In addition to the aforementioned Best Original Song nomination, King Richard also boasts nominations for Best Picture (Tim White, Trevor White, and Will Smith), Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay (Zach Baylin), and Best Film Editing (Pamela Martin).

Beyoncé‘s appearance at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony comes after a four year hiatus, and is sure to provide a ratings boost for the almost century-old event. In addition, the 2022 Oscars is receiving a huge infusion from other Black stars — as previously reported by REVOLT, Halle Bailey, Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Wesley Snipes, and even Sean “Diddy” Combs will be presenting throughout. Will Packer is also leading an all-Black production team behind the scenes, another huge milestone for the evening.

Check out more highlights from the 2022 Oscars here — you can enjoy Beyoncé‘s incredible performance below.