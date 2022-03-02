On Friday (Feb. 25), Tyler Perry released his latest film “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix. To viewers’ surprise, the end of the movie included a Beyoncé skit that saw Madea dressed as the Houston icon in a reimagining of her incomparable 2018 Coachella performance (more affectionately dubbed “Beychella” and titled “Homecoming” for the subsequent Netflix documentary). As his latest offering dropped, Perry shared King Bey’s reaction to the skit.

For those who haven’t tuned in just yet, “A Madea Homecoming” follows the infamous matriarch, portrayed by Perry, as her family gets together to celebrate her great-grandson. “Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming,” an official synopsis states. The film debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s English list with 31.56 million hours viewed. The movie “also made the Top 10 in 33 countries,” according to an official press release.

So, what does Perry have to say about his hit film and that unexpected Beyoncé moment? He recently revealed he got permission from Netflix and Bey before airing the hilarious scenes. He also said he smoked a blunt to lessen the anxiety he had about the performance.

“Before anybody saw it, before Netflix saw it, I sent her a clip,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly.

“Is this OK? If not, it will never see the light of day. You say yes or no,” he reportedly said in a conversation with the “XO” singer. Apparently, she was very entertained. “Beyoncé laughed so hard,” Perry told the outlet. “And here we are and there it is.”

As for the blunt he smoked prior to the skit, watch him speak on that in the E! News video below.