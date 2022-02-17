By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.17.2022

The Wilson family has had everyone gushing for days now, but the precious moments posted by Ciara this morning (Feb. 17) take the cake.

The “Level Up” singer shared photos of herself and the kids (Future, Sienna, and Win) getting all dressed up to support humble father and husband Russell Wilson, who was the recipient of this year’s Bart Starr Award.

 

Accepting the honor at the Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday (Feb. 12), the Seattle Hawks star thanked his family during in a tearjerking speech. “I wanna thank my kids,” he said before pointing to Future. “Future, I tell you every morning before you go to school — What do I tell you? Be a leader. Every day. Sienna you represent vision to me, I think you have an amazing vision. Win, your name’s pretty self-explanatory… I’m grateful for you. You represent discernment to me. You’re only 1, but you represent discernment… decisiveness.”

While speaking about what his wife represents to him, Papa Russ said: “Ciara, you represent patience… you’re gonna make me cry. From the moment I met you, you’ve been patient — so patient with other people. I thought I was pretty good with people and then I meet Ciara and you make everybody’s heart melt, and you made my heart melt, and you represent patience to me, and I love you for that.

Watch the heartfelt moment here.

Reminiscing on the good time they had as a family, CiCi took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photoshoot moments. After tuning in, one thing is clear to social media: little Future is a star.

From Sienna getting her lip gloss right to Future showing them all how it’s done, this was certainly one of their most precious family moments ever. Check out the clip Ciara shared below, plus more photos.

 

