Netflix has released an official trailer for Hustle, Adam Sandler and LeBron James’ upcoming basketball movie.

The film follows Sandler, who plays a washed-up basketball scout, as he discovers a talented basketball player in Spain, played by Juancho Hernangómez. According to Variety, the athlete has a “rocky past” and the pair must “prove that they have what it takes to make it in the NBA” back in the United States.

James is producing the film, which is set to air on Netflix June 10. Along with Sandler and Hernangómez, Hustle also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Maria Botto, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

James will produce the film via his SpringHill Company alongside Sandler, Happy Madison Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The Los Angeles Lakers star shared the new trailer in a tweet on Friday (Feb. 18).

“Boy do I love this game!!!!” he wrote. “HUSTLE coming June 10!!”

James’ production company has taken on several projects in recent years, including The Wall, I Promise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Playbook, More Than an Athlete and the upcoming remake of House Party.

Last year, it was announced that James would produce Rez Ball, a Netflix sports drama about a Native American basketball team. As reported by REVOLT, the movie centers around the Chuska Warriors, a Navajo basketball team hailing from New Mexico, that tries to make it to the state championship after losing their star player. A synopsis describes the movie as a cross between “Friday Night Lights” and Hoosiers.

James is also reportedly working with Drake to executive produce a documentary called Black Ice, which focuses on Black hockey players in sports history, Canada’s Colored Hockey League and the current state of the National Hockey League.

Watch the Hustle trailer below.