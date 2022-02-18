By Regina Cho
  /  02.18.2022

Will Smith has won over people’s hearts for a plethora of reasons over the years, ranging from his talents as an actor all the way to his charismatic personality. At the core of both of those reasons is one thing: his phenomenal sense of humor. The award-winning actor has now found a new way to pay homage to his undeniable love for making people laugh. On March 4, he is set to unveil a brand new series titled “This Joka,” and the official trailer dropped today (Feb. 18).

“I brought 16 comedians to Las Vegas to showcase their material,” says Smith in the trailer. “We talk about art, life, and see what we can learn from each other. This isn’t a competition, this is an opportunity.”

The Roku Original series is a 16-episode offering that will feature a lineup of diverse comedians. “This Joka” is directed by while Smith serves as the humble host and executive producer. “This Joka” is also a co-production of Jada Pinkett Smith and Smith’s Westbrook Media and Topgolf Studios, a unit of Topgolf Entertainment Group.

The comics featured on the show are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estrada, Rell Battle, and Daphnique Springs. This Joka will also feature special appearances by George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe, and Shawn Wasabi.

“There is no line up quite like this in comedy—all different styles and voices and vibes are represented in this show which honestly is a testament to Will’s rabid fandom for comedy,” Lukas Kaiser, SVP, Head of Content at Westbrook Inc. said in a statement. “The comics in This Joka not only deliver big laughs, but they also show viewers how comedy can be a connecting force. We’re thrilled to finally get this special project in front of audiences on The Roku Channel.”

Be sure to check out the exciting new trailer below!

