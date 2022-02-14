After the Los Angeles Rams claimed the Super Bowl championship on Sunday (Feb. 13), LeBron James posed an interesting idea. In a recent tweet, the basketball star suggested that the City of Los Angeles throw one big celebration for the NFL champs and fellow L.A.teams Lakers and the Dodgers.

“We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!” he suggested. “City of Champions. Congrats once again!!!”

As the NBA season is still in motion and the MLB has yet to start its 2022 schedule, James’ idea is by no means a reflection of the Lakers and Dodgers’ current performance. In fact, he’s actually referring to their past championship wins. In 2020, he led his team to the end of the season, beating the Miami Heat for their first victory in a decade. Months later, the Dodgers secured their championship trophy after their 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite the big accomplishments, however, celebrations for both teams were limited as they occurred amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Rams parade underway, James is hoping the Lakers and the Dodgers could finally get their chance to celebrate with fans.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. The win earned Odell Beckham Jr. his first championship ring and subsequent praise from fellow celebrities, including OVO’s Drake.

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosey/How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy,” Drake captioned a slideshow of pictures of himself with the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.

“For now I just want to feel something/After that I wanna heal something/And after that I wanna build something/But today I just fulfilled something.”

See LeBron James’ post below.