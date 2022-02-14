Odell Beckham Jr. helped made Drake $1.55 million richer on Sunday (Feb. 13) and, as such, the 6 God penned him a heartfelt verse congratulating him on his Super Bowl victory.

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosey/How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy,” Drake captioned a slideshow of pictures of himself with the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.

“For now I just want to feel something/After that I wanna heal something/And after that I wanna build something/But today I just fulfilled something,” he added, tagging Beckham.

OBJ responded in the post’s comments, “FOREVER BROTHER!! Lol I was gon get u ur money brother. Cherish this forever.”

As reported by REVOLT, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, earning Beckham his first Super Bowl ring, after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Drizzy had a considerable amount of money riding on the game — $1.6 million Candian dollars, or around $1.26 million U.S. Drake bet $600,000 that the Rams would win the game and $500,000 that OBJ would score a touchdown, which he did.

Only one out of Drake’s three bets fell flat. The Certified Lover Boy rapper wagered $500,000 that Beckham would rack up at least 62.5 receiving yards; however, the wide receiver only managed 52 yards and was injured during the second quarter.

In total, HipHopDX reports that Drizzy won $1.981 million Canadian, or $1.55 million U.S., from the Rams’ and Beckham’s victories.

Drake was one of several hip hop celebrities who attended the game at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. He likely had a great view of the epic Halftime Show, which included performances y Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

See Drake’s congratulatory message to OBJ on Instagram below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ8idODLhpr/