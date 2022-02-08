Beyoncé scored her first-ever Academy Award nomination on Tuesday morning (Feb. 8). The 40-year-old superstar is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars for her song “Be Alive,” which was featured in the Will Smith-starring film, King Richard.

The widely praised biopic about Venus and Serena Williams’ upbringing and the star athletes’ father racked up several Academy Award nominations. Smith, who won his first-ever Golden Globe Award last month for his starring role in the film as Richard Williams, clenched a nomination for Best Lead Actor on Tuesday, while Aunjanue Ellis scored a nod for Best Supporting Actress. King Richard is also up for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Released last fall, “Be Alive” marked Beyoncé’s first musical offering since her 2020 visual album, Black Is King. That year, the Houston native’s song “Spirit,” which she co-wrote for the live-action version of The Lion King, was shortlisted for the Academy Awards, but was ultimately left un-nominated.

On Twitter, fans reacted to Queen Bey getting nominated for her first-ever Oscar award.

“‘Be Alive’ by Beyonce just got the Oscar nomination without Beyonce doing one interview, roundtable, film magazine, music video or for your consideration request. Homegirl didn’t send the academy not a free ticket, vacation, goodies basket or eye wink,” one person tweeted.

“FINALLY! After so many snubs [Beyonce’s] ‘Be Alive’ is nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ at the #Oscars,” another fan celebrated.

Last year, Bey made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Lemonade crafter, who holds a record number of 28 awards and 79 nominations, became the most-nominated woman and most-awarded singer in Recording Academy history.

The 2022 Oscars is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 and will be broadcast on ABC. See the full list of 2022 Oscars nominees here.