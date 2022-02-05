Will Smith is thanking fans for purchasing over one million copies of his revealing memoir ”WILL.”

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to break the news to his followers.

“What’s up ya’ll? Aye, I just finished training. I literally just found out ‘WILL’ is at one million copies sold. Number one New York Times best seller, all thanks to ya’ll,” Smith said in a video on IG.

“DAMN one WILLion copies Ha! Thanks everyone #willthebook,” he added in the caption.

Smith, of course, announced that he was releasing his memoir using the same social media platform.

As REVOLT previously reported in June 2021, Smith made an IG reel for his followers where he stated: “I know this is weird but this is my book. It’s been a labor of love. I’ve been working on it for the past two years. It is finally ready.”

The memoir, which was co-written by Mark Manson the author of the bestseller “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” delves into Smith’s personal life and addresses the conflict he faced — at the height of his success — with his own family.

Within the book, the I Am Legend actor shared how he felt insecure during the early stages of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith due to her close friendship with Tupac Shakur.

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary — they define ‘ride or die,’” he wrote. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was ‘PAC and I was me.”

“‘Pac was like Harry — he triggered the perception of myself as a coward,” Smith wrote. “I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that.”

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor added that once he and Jada became more serious, she spent less time with Tupac, becoming a “twisted kind of victory” for him.

“If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward,” he wrote. “I have rarely felt more validated. I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved ‘Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Smith also revealed interesting details about his sex life, his music career, and his journey of self knowledge.

