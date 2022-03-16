By Emil Flemmon
  /  03.16.2022

Producers announced that Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with Halle Bailey, Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong’o and Daniel Kaluuya will be just some of the recognizable faces during the 2022 Oscars. The roster will also include director and writer Tyler Perry and “Girlfriends” alum Tracee Ellis Ross, Wesley Snipes and more.

Diddy, who’s no stranger to the Academy Awards, found his name among nominees in the “Best Documentary Feature” category during the 84th awards show in 2021. He took home a win for executive producing the film Undefeated.

Bailey, who is making her first-ever appearance on the awards show, could possibly be presenting her mentor Beyoncé. Bey received her first-ever nomination for “Be Alive” from HBO’s King Richard soundtrack. Bailey will also turn 22 the day of the awards.

Diddy, Bailey, Ross, Perry, Rock, Kaluuya and Nyong’o will all join previously announced presenters such as Ruth E. CarterKevin Costner, Anthony HopkinsLily James, The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Naomi Scott, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn.

The Oscars officials have already paved promo for its hosts comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes and Best Man alum Regina Hall. This will be the first time in the show’s history that three women will take on the duties interchangeably.

Will Packer, who is producing the show, said “expect the unexpected” in a statement.” This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.” He continued, “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store!” The all-female trio said, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. The show is making its comeback following COVID-19. Get a full list of this year’s nominations here.

 

