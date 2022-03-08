Zoë Kravitz is earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman, but the newly released film wasn’t her first attempt to star in the franchise. Speaking with The Observer, Kravitz recently revealed she was shut out of auditions for Christopher Nolan’s 2012 The Dark Knight Rises after being deemed too “urban” for the part.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” she told the outlet. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Kravitz also spoke about the experience with Nylon in 2015, saying she tried to audition for a role in the film, but was rejected because directors weren’t “going urban” for the part.

“It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’” she said at the time. “I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on with you?’”

It’s unclear what role Kravitz tried to audition for, but Anne Hathaway was ultimately cast as Catwoman in the film.

Then, in 2019, Kravtiz was cast as Catwoman for The Batman. Speaking with The Observer, the actress said she’s come to see the positive side of being rejected for The Dark Knight Rises.

“Even though it’s sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is why this didn’t happen,” she said.

Kravitz has earned high praise for The Batman, which also stars Robert Pattinson. The film enjoyed a No. 1 debut at the domestic box office over the weekend, raking in $128 million.