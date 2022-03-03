Jack Harlow is set to star in 20th Century’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, Deadline reports. The 23-year-old will make his acting debut as Billy Hoyle, who was played in the original 1992 sports comedy by Woody Harrelson.

According to Deadline, Harlow clenched the leading role after nailing his first-ever screen audition. The rapper’s audition reportedly impressed filmmakers and executives, particularly “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the film along with screenwriter Doug Hall.

White Men Can’t Jump has been fast-tracked, Deadline writes, and filmmakers are now looking to cast Harlow’s co-stars. The original Ron Shelton-written and -directed film starred Wesley Snipes as Sidney Deane, Billy Hoyle’s streetball hustling partner; and Rosie Perez as Gloria Clemente, Hoyle’s girlfriend.

Calmatic will direct the reboot while Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society will produce. Brooklyn Nets’ Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are also listed as executive producers.

Harlow recently flexed his basketball skills during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game. In the past, he’s also commentated for the basketball tournament series “The Crew League” with

Last month, Harlow dropped off his first single of 2022, “Nail Tech.” The accompanying video featured City Girls’ Yung Miami.

This summer, Harlow will headline Forecastle Festival in his native state of Kentucky. The festival takes place from May 27 – 30 and the “What’s Poppin” rapper will reportedly work his filming schedule around the performance. He’ll also be heading to Australia and New Zealand this summer for his “Jack Down Under Tour 2022,” with a series of show dates kicking off in late July.

Most recently, Harlow was seen performing with other album collaborators at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening event at the LoanDepot Park in Miami. The Louisville native is featured on the highly anticipated album, which has yet to arrive in full.