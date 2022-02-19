Snoop Dogg is ecstatic to be back on Death Row Records.

The Doggfather released a short film via YouTube on Friday (Feb. 18) to commemorate his new album, aptly titled B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row).

The 43-minute flick includes several music videos for tracks off the album, behind the scenes footage of the project being made, and a few intimate conversations Snoop had along the way.

In one scene, Snoop performs at Nate Dogg’s gravesite with the deceased legend’s son Naijiel Hale.

Snoop tells Hale, who raps under the name NHale, that he’s “proud” of him for stepping into the music game.

“You doin’ it real good too and I love how you not asking for nothing,” Snoop says. “You creating your own lane, you doin’ it the same way we did it and the same way your dad did it. So, in the spirit of — we proud of ya.”

Snoop ends the conversation by telling NHale he owns Death Row now and will be “running” NHale’s music moving forward through the iconic West Coast record label.

The “Doggystyle” rapper also has a humble conversation, via FaceTime, with Diddy about acquiring Death Row.

“Congratulations, king. Great move,” Diddy says as he applauds Snoop.

“You taught me how to play chess, not checkers,” Snoop replies.

“It’s just dope to put some positivity into the whole journey we went through,” Diddy tells Snoop as they both agree.

The two discuss doing a collaboration between Death Row and Bad Boy in the future. It’s truly a special moment — considering the history between the two record labels.

As REVOLT reported, just days before his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg announced that he is now the owner of his former record label. He acquired the label from MNRK Music Group, which is managed by leading global investment firm Blackstone.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s B.O.D.R. short film below: