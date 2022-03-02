This year’s Rolling Loud in Miami looks to be its biggest to date. It has officially been announced that Kanye West (Ye), Future, and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Floridian leg of the massive festival, with many, many more artists to appear in support — Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gunna, Kash Doll and Lil Durk are only but a sampling of who will be taking to the stage at the weekend-long event. Rolling Loud Miami will also be returning to Hard Rock Stadium, the site of last year’s headliners Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone.

Ye‘s impending performance follows the stem player-only release of his latest album Donda 2, the official follow-up to last year’s chart-topper Donda. In its current iteration, the LP (which was executive produced by Future) sees 16 cuts and additional features from Soulja Boy, Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys, Migos, Don Toliver, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, and more. The release and upcoming appearance is also happening in the midst of Ye‘s highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, which has seen more than its share of ups and downs over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is said to be working on his long-awaited fifth studio album, five years after the release of the critically acclaimed DAMN. Back in August, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show standout spoke on what fans can expect and, to the surprise of everyone, revealed the still-untitled project would be his last under Top Dawg Entertainment:

“While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years.”

Check out the full Rolling Loud Miami line-up below. You can pick up your tickets here.