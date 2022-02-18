Next week, the world is expecting to press play on Kanye West‘s forthcoming album Donda 2, which the Chicago icon announced late January. With that said, you won’t be able to find it on any streaming platforms — this morning saw Ye take to social media to reveal that, if you want to listen to the music, you’ll have to pick up his stem player first:

“Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.”

As reported by REVOLT last fall, Ye‘s stem player was originally created to allow users to manipulate songs on last year’s DONDA. Prior to the release of DONDA (Deluxe), the stem player was also the only official way to enjoy at-the-time unreleased songs like “Up From The Ashes” and “Life Of The Party” with Andre 3000, the latter of which has since been met with critical acclaim.

Ye (or his label) liberated DONDA back in August, complete with a whopping 27 tracks and a wealth of contributions from current hip hop and R&B frontrunners — DaBaby, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, the late Pop Smoke, and many more provided guest vocals on the project. DONDA immediately saw success on the commercial front, scoring Ye his 10th number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 309,000 album equivalent units sold over a five-day period. DONDA has also since crossed the Gold certification mark.

Check out Ye‘s aforementioned announcement, as well as what appears to be a tracklist reveal for DONDA 2, below. If you’d like to purchase a stem player, you can do so here.