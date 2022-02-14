If you thought Kanye West was having a listening party for his upcoming album, you thought right. On Saturday (Feb. 12), the “Flashing Lights” emcee announced that he is hosting an event where supporters will be able to hear his first-ever sequel, Donda 2. Per the now-deleted post, the performance is expected to go down at Miami’s loanDepot Park.

Fans have been anticipating the album since Steven Victor revealed it was in the works back in January. Since then, the project has been teased with posts of text exchanges, photos of studio sessions and the release of the Game-assisted “My Life was Never Eazy.” After several hints from Ye’s peers and collaborators, the “Stronger” rapper officially confirmed that the album, which will be executive produced by Future, would be coming out this month. He later revealed that he would remain phoneless as he works on the impending LP.

While West’s recent tweeting spree suggests he may still be on the phone, the emcee remains hard at work. Prior to announcing his listening party, he hosted a private session, and the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Yung Lean showed up to offer their support and listen to the music he’s been cooking up. He also recently attended the screening for his jeen-yuhs documentary on Netflix, which was directed by Coodie and Chike, and is now working on his latest listening event.

The “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance” is slated to take place on Feb. 22 — the same day as the album’s release date. It will mark yet another major listening party for the producer, who celebrated the original Donda with shows at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago.

Tickets for the show are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.