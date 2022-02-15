Kanye West admitted posting screenshots of text messages between him and Kim Kardashian was “jarring” and said he’s taking accountability for the ex-couple’s back-and-forth on social media.

On Tuesday morning (Feb. 15), after days of posting about his and Kardashian’s relationship and dissing her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye cleared the air.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he captioned a photo of himself performing on stage. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

As stated by Ye, the caption was the rapper’s first in weeks that wasn’t written in all capital letters. The 44-year-old also acknowledged that his recent social media posts could be viewed as harassment against his estranged wife.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” he wrote. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

On Monday (Feb. 14), Kanye posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between himself and Kardashian, in which the reality TV star accused him of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” by dissing Davidson online. Due to his antagonistic posts, Kardashian said she feared “someone will hurt” the “SNL” star and told Kanye it “will all be your fault.”

Kanye posted their conversation on Instagram and instructed fans not to “do anything physical” to Davidson and said he would “handle the situation myself.” The Chicago native has since deleted the Instagram post, and all of his previous posts, except for his most recent.

Kanye is expected to release his next album Donda 2 on Feb. 22, the same day as his Miami listening event. See his latest post below.