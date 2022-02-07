It’s crazy how one’s upward trajectory can change in an instant.

Back in October, Fat Trel was released from prison following a three-year stint. Almost immediately, the D.C. star began blessing the masses with new music and visuals to enjoy. In addition, things were happening behind the scenes, and those who follow him on social media saw that Trel was setting up some serious wins for his future.

When word got around just before the holidays that he was once again behind bars, proverbial water cooler talk hit a fever pitch. Last month, Trel himself spoke out to reveal the unfortunate news — he’d been hit with another “year and a half of backup time,” a shock to both him and his team since all involved parties asked the judge to allow Trel to maintain his freedom following a probation violation.

REVOLT was able to speak with Trel about his legal issues, new music drops, and what his overall game plan is for the future. It seems nothing — not even a predicament such as this one — is going to stop his forward movement and success. Check out our conversation below.

While some social media outlets did report on you being back in custody, it was your open letter that informed most of the public. Did the judge give any real reasoning for his decision?

Well, the judge is a she. From what I can remember, she said it don’t look like I learned a lesson from losing my freedom before. You know, I caught this charge in Virginia [in] 2016, and it’s my only Virginia charge. I caught it once and I’ve never been back again. Did I violate? Yes, but it was my first violation and the charge is for marijuana, man, and not even a large amount — three ounces. Me, my team and everybody — the fans, district attorneys, it’s different organizations who all feel as though the judge went a little too far with what she sentenced me to. [Seeing as it’s] my first violation and being as though my charge was originally marijuana. I mean, she just went too hard. But, it is what it is. Me and my team [are] working on a lot to get me back out and it’s looking promising, so far. If anything, nothing beats a failure but a try. So, hopefully, I’ll be back out soon.

In your letter, you reached out to different organizations who might be able to assist with your case. Any updates?

It’s definitely updates. I don’t want to name anyone specifically until we get on more solid ground. A lot of people been coming to visit me, as far as prison reform companies and non-profit organizations. I don’t want to name anybody specifically, [but] when we cover more ground I don’t have no problem doing that at all.

You recently unloaded a new video with Tafia for “Shoot Shyt.” Can we expect plenty more from the vault during this time?