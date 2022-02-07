It’s crazy how one’s upward trajectory can change in an instant.
Back in October, Fat Trel was released from prison following a three-year stint. Almost immediately, the D.C. star began blessing the masses with new music and visuals to enjoy. In addition, things were happening behind the scenes, and those who follow him on social media saw that Trel was setting up some serious wins for his future.
When word got around just before the holidays that he was once again behind bars, proverbial water cooler talk hit a fever pitch. Last month, Trel himself spoke out to reveal the unfortunate news — he’d been hit with another “year and a half of backup time,” a shock to both him and his team since all involved parties asked the judge to allow Trel to maintain his freedom following a probation violation.
REVOLT was able to speak with Trel about his legal issues, new music drops, and what his overall game plan is for the future. It seems nothing — not even a predicament such as this one — is going to stop his forward movement and success. Check out our conversation below.
While some social media outlets did report on you being back in custody, it was your open letter that informed most of the public. Did the judge give any real reasoning for his decision?
Well, the judge is a she. From what I can remember, she said it don’t look like I learned a lesson from losing my freedom before. You know, I caught this charge in Virginia [in] 2016, and it’s my only Virginia charge. I caught it once and I’ve never been back again. Did I violate? Yes, but it was my first violation and the charge is for marijuana, man, and not even a large amount — three ounces. Me, my team and everybody — the fans, district attorneys, it’s different organizations who all feel as though the judge went a little too far with what she sentenced me to. [Seeing as it’s] my first violation and being as though my charge was originally marijuana. I mean, she just went too hard. But, it is what it is. Me and my team [are] working on a lot to get me back out and it’s looking promising, so far. If anything, nothing beats a failure but a try. So, hopefully, I’ll be back out soon.
In your letter, you reached out to different organizations who might be able to assist with your case. Any updates?
It’s definitely updates. I don’t want to name anyone specifically until we get on more solid ground. A lot of people been coming to visit me, as far as prison reform companies and non-profit organizations. I don’t want to name anybody specifically, [but] when we cover more ground I don’t have no problem doing that at all.
You recently unloaded a new video with Tafia for “Shoot Shyt.” Can we expect plenty more from the vault during this time?
(Laughs) It’s crazy that you asked me that, man. I definitely got a lot more stuff in the vault. Wow, it’s crazy that you asked me that because me and my team have been debating on whether I should drop what I got in the vault or whether I should wait ‘til September when I get released. Yeah, I got a lot of stuff in the vault. I want to drop it. We’ve been talking a lot about doing that, so if everything goes my way, then yeah, I’ll be dropping some more videos. I wanna drop a tape, I wanna drop an album, yesterday. So, if it was up to me, I would. We got a whole team and we talk about different things like that. I definitely got a lot of shit in the vault, man. I want to give it to the streets.
I want to be clear, just in case. You mentioned September. Is it looking like you’ll be out this fall?
If everything don’t go right with the prison reform people trying to get me out early, then it’s looking like I’ll be out in September. But, I want to get out before that. We plan on getting back in front of my judge before that and her releasing me early. But — worst case scenario — I’ll be out September of this year.
The judge, she sentenced me to 18 months. With the new law in Virginia that kicks in July the 1st of 2022, everything will be 50 to 65 percent, meaning that I only have to do 50 to 65 percent of my time. When that new law kicks in, my time gets recalculated. So instead of doing 18 months, I’ll do nine months and maybe two weeks. That means I’ll be out by September, no later than October, of this year. But we’re trying to get out before that.
Understood. You’ve covered so much ground in the months that you were out, so I can only imagine the momentum you’ll generate the second you touch back down. I already know you’re going to go crazy with the music.
Exactly. What happened was unfortunate — I don’t wanna sound cliché but none of us could’ve saw this coming. Me and my attorneys, we were all under the impression that — like I said [in the letter] — the prosecution, my probation officer, nobody asked for jail time. I can’t blame nobody. I can’t blame the prosecution, I can’t blame the state of Virginia, I can’t blame my parole officers. Nobody asked for jail time… nobody. They all asked my judge for no jail time and for me to stay home, and for me to continue with the provision that I was under with my federal probation in Maryland. We had a lot of stuff in the works, a lot of deals. I had just got permission to travel. I was just on my way to meet with a couple labels in L.A., Atlanta and New York. We had a lot of things planned. A lot of videos shot, a lot of shows booked — everything, man. So, definitely, when we get out we gonna keep the ball rolling. It’s just unfortunate that, you know, the judge chose to do what she did.
Anything else that you’d like to let the fans and supporters know?
I just want the fans, REVOLT, everybody in the world to know that I love ‘em. I appreciate their thoughts and their prayers, and we doing everything in our power to get back to the streets. And, if I got anything to do with it, I will be releasing more music, more videos from the vault. Just be on the lookout, and I’ll be out soon.
If you would like to reach out to Trel, you can write to him here:
Martrel Reeves #2012990
1435 North Courthouse Road
Arlington, VA 22201