By Jon Powell
  /  01.31.2022

Fat Trel isn’t letting his legal issues stop his forward movement. Over the weekend, the incarcerated emcee decided to liberate a new track titled “Shoot Shyt,” which features an assist from Miami rapper Tafia, an artist signed to Meek Mill‘s Dream Chasers Records. Produced by Slopes, the track sees the artists rapping about their high-end, fast lifestyles:

I’m wit’ the killers, pull up in your city, we hop out of Sprinters and shoot shit, I got it wit’ me, I’m totin’ the 50, I promise them niggas won’t do shit, she wanna fuck me, I’m rich and I’m ugly, but she know I keep me some new shit, all of this ice, she spendin’ the night, I feel like a pimp wit’ a toothpick, I got my foot on the gas, my finger on the trigger, but I dope I don’t smash that…”

Courtesy of AK, Slizzica, and Aesthestic Visuals comes a matching visual that’s mainly centered around Trel and Tafia delivering their verses within a white room filled with luxury vehicles. That’s all interspersed with shots of Trel and his crew pulling up to a venue and performing in front of a packed crowd — fellow DMV peers like Young Moe, MGE Gizzle, and members of Trel‘s Slutty Boyz collective make cameos throughout.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Fat Trel recently found himself back behind bars for a 2018 arrest, mere months after being released from prison. In response, the D.C. talent took to social media to express his feelings on what is being viewed by many as an unfair situation:

“3 years in federal prison was more than enough time for me to conform my mindset and the way I move … I’m being punished a second time around; without regard of the years I’ve already served.”

Press play on Fat Trel and Tafia’s “Shoot Shyt” below.

