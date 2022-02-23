Kanye West has released four songs from his upcoming album Donda 2 to his stem player, Complex reports. According to the outlet, the tracks now available through Ye’s stem player device include “Pablo,” “Broken Road,” “Security” and “We Did It Kid.”

The news arrives after Kanye’s Donda 2 listening event last night. As reported by REVOLT, the 44-year-old headed to the LoanDepot Park in Miami for the performance, where he previewed several of the album’s tracks.

Multiple Donda 2 collaborators — Migos, Jack Harlow, The Game, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, Baby Keem and more — also joined Ye on stage. Other notable guests, like Rick Ross, Diddy and Elon Musk sat in the audience.

While those who watched last night’s performance got to hear a sampling of Donda 2 tracks, fans are still waiting for the full album to appear on Kanye’s stem player. Last week, the Chicago native revealed he would release the album exclusively through the player rather than streaming platforms.

After making the announcement, Ye claimed to have earned $2.2 million from the devices in just one day.

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player, the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Hypebeast. “We did more revenue on stemplayer, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.”

In an earlier post, Ye said he would release Donda 2 on his player in an effort to “free” his music from “oppressive” streaming platforms.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he said. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Fans can purchase Kanye’s stem player and find his new Donda 2 songs here.