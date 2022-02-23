As many expected, Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening event was full of big moments the minute it began. Taking place in Miami’s LoanDepot Park, the visual aesthetic for the show was once again centered around a structure representing Ye‘s childhood home, which at times was alit with flames while the Chicago talent appeared to walk on water. He’s wasn’t alone either, as many of his peers took to the proverbial stage to assist with their collaborations — Migos, Jack Harlow, The Game, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, Baby Keem, and others made notable appearances, all while the likes of Rick Ross, Diddy, and Elon Musk spectated.

In a somewhat surprising move, a track titled “Sci-Fi” was preceded by a sample of Kim Kardashian‘s “Saturday Night Live” monologue, where she could be heard briefly giving her soon-to-be ex-husband his flowers:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Unfortunately, the Donda 2 experience wasn’t without a hitch, thanks to apparent technical difficulties with the sound throughout the show. During Ye, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson‘s rendition of “Jail 2,” Ye appeared to throw his microphone in frustration. Later on, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti experienced similar audio issues during their performance of “Off The Grid.”

Currently, the world continues to wait for the actual release of Donda 2, the sequel to last year’s chart-topper Donda that (prior to its deluxe upgrade) came with 27 songs and earned Ye his 10th number one placement on the Billboard 200. As the G.O.O.D. Music honcho previously announced, fans will have to purchase a $200 stem player to hear the forthcoming album in full, as it won’t be added to any streaming platforms.

If you missed last night’s event, you can replay it in its entirety below.