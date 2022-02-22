To see Dame Dash speaking candidly on his former artist Kanye West isn’t new. What is incredible is seeing the hip hop mogul singing praises about the Chicago talent during the first installment of the Netflix series “jeen-yuhs,” all of which took place prior to Ye signing on the dotted line as a Roc-A-Fella Records artist.

In a new sit-down with The Jasmine Brand, Dash gave his take on the docu-series and how he saw Ye‘s level of importance over the past couple of decades. He also revealed that he has plenty of throwback footage of his own:

“Not to say that I taught [“jeen-yuhs” co-director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons Jr.] to do that, but I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time. So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example, you know what I mean? I got a lotta footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times.”

He continued by comparing Ye to an absolute pop icon:

“I think this is the right time for [“jeen-yuhs,”] ’cause you get insight into who Kanye is, especially because he’s so public, he’s turned into our new Michael Jackson, you know? Whether that’s negative or positive, but that’s just … it is what it is. I wasn’t expecting all that from Kanye.”

In related news, Dash is also gearing up to film the sequel to 2002’s Paid in Full, which — as REVOLT previously reported — is taking place in Newark, New Jersey and will open up the story to many other characters:

“So you’ll see a perspective from the stickup kids at the time, see a perspective of the younger dudes, I was a younger dude, the 16-year-olds. You’ll see perspectives from Kevin Childs, Jay Black, everybody, Lou Simms. It’s going to be off the hook. Trust me. A lot of other little stories will be told.”

Check out clips from The Jasmine Brand’s Dame Dash interview below.