Earlier this month, Fivio Foreign teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys to unveil his latest single “City of Gods,” which sees production from West alongside The Chainsmokers, Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Lil Mav, Tweek Tune, Hemz, and AyoAA. This weekend, the Brooklyn talent delivers his official visual for said track, which is mainly centered around Fivio and Keys’ love for the Big Apple:

“This my shit, welcome to the city of gods, Pop was the king of New York, now I’m the nigga in charge, only the drillers, the city is ours, we found out the opps and we pick ’em apart, I give ’em my time so I give ’em my heart, if the city love me, then I’m really a star, New York City, please go easy on me tonight, Nеw York City, please go easy on this hеart of mine, ’cause I’m losing my lover to the arms of another, New York City, please go easy on me…”

The accompanying clip for “City of Gods” sees the artists in a black-and-white setting, and — what’s probably more alongside Kanye‘s esthetic — is mainly centered around Fivio & Co. rocking high-end threats and delivering their verses from a single, barely lit runway. The video also pays tribute to Fivio associate Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson, who was tragically killed in Carnarsie mere hours after signing a record deal with the imprint Million Dollar Music.

“City of Gods” is expected to appear on Fivio‘s long awaited debut LP B.I.B.L.E., which (presumably) takes its title from classic releases by Wu-Tang pillars GZA and Killah Priest. The album may or may not feature previous loose drops from Fivio like “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Unruly,” and “Story Time.”

Press play on “City of Gods” below.