Kanye West claims he sold $2.2 million worth of stem players in just one day after announcing that his highly anticipated album Donda 2 will be released exclusively on the device.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ye noted that the same figures would have been difficult to reach if he released the album on streaming services.

“To earn the $2.2 million we made on the first day on the stem player, the album would have had to stream 500 million times,” Kanye wrote, according to Hypebeast. “We did more revenue on stemplayer, without the album even being out, than we would have done with the album being out on streaming.”

As reported by REVOLT, Kanye announced his intentions to release Donda 2 exclusively on his stem player last week in an effort to “free” his music from “oppressive” streaming platforms.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Today artists get just 12 [percent] of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

“… You can download new music from stemplayer.com,” he continued in another post. “You can play [four] different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day. Go click the link in my bio to purchase.”

As for Donda 2, the album has yet to drop on the stem player — or anywhere else — despite its release date being today (Feb. 22). Kanye is set to host a listening event for the record, dubbed the “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance,” tonight at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.