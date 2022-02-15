Fans couldn’t get enough of Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar following their stadium-rocking Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 13). The hip hop veterans were joined on the SoFi Stadium stage in Inglewood, California by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak on drums, giving fans a memorable halftime performance.

According to Hip Hop-N-More, Spotify streams of Dre’s hits “The Next Episode” and “Still D.R.E.,” both of which he performed during the halftime show, shot up 270 percent and 245 percent, respectively, after the performance. His overall streams also increased by a whopping 185 percent on the platform in the days following the Super Bowl.

Likewise, Blige’s “No More Drama,” which she also performed, saw a 520 percent boost in Spotify streams. Digital plays of Lamar’s 2015 protest track “Alright,” which fans were happy to see him perform on Sunday, also soared 250 percent on the streamer.

Dre recently discussed the historic show with TMZ. The Compton native admitted there “were a few things” he and his co-stars had to change about their performance in order to comply with the NFL’s requests, but said they were “really minor things.”

The 56-year-old also denied rumors that the league tried to stop Eminem from taking a knee during the show, which he did after his performance of “Lose Yourself.”

“Em taking a knee… that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that,” Dre said.

Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, shared a similar statement on Monday (Feb. 14).

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” he said.

Speaking to TMZ, Dre also commended his co-stars’ professionalism and for fully taking advantage of the huge platform.

“Everybody was on time and everybody really felt the magnitude of what this was,” he said.