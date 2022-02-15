This year, the Roots Picnic is returning to in-person entertainment with what might be their biggest lineup to date.

Mary J. Blige and The Roots, Summer Walker, WizKid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington have been tapped to be the headliners for the 2022 festival, which takes place June 4-5 at Philadelphia‘s The Mann at Fairmount Park. In addition, J. Period and Black Thought‘s live mixtape set will be returning with some added help from Rick Ross and Benny The Butcher, along with an even bigger podcast section “curated” by “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” personalities Wallo and Gillie Da King. Add in a Soulquarians Jam Session with Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild and additional on-stage support from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Chief Keef, and Robert Glasper, and you have an absolutely unforgettable weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

The announcement was made via social media, along with a message showing appreciation for all who have contributed to the event’s success:

“This year, the picnic is a love letter to Philadelphia. Thank you for supporting us for 15 years. We’re bringing you a 2 day festival (!!) that represents the Mosaic of Black Culture. Music, Podcasts, and an experience unlike no other.”

Back in 2020, the Roots Picnic went completely virtual due to COVID-19. In spite of the sudden change, the festival still provided plenty of entertainment, thanks to performances and speeches from Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., G Herbo, Kirk Franklin, Common, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monáe, and more. Unfortunately, the still-ongoing pandemic forced the powers that be to completely cancel the festival the following year.

Check out the full line-up and an official promo video for Roots Picnic 2022 below. As can be seen in the provided description, tickets have officially been opened for pre-sales today (Feb. 15).