Here’s a huge surprise for today (Jan. 28) — Benny The Butcher has unveiled a new single titled “Johnny P’s Caddy,” which features an assist from J. Cole and sees production from The Alchemist. All of this makes for a nostalgic sounding record that sees the Griselda and Dreamville frontrunners delivering some of their hardest, most poignant bars to date:

“This ain’t my story ’bout rags to riches, more ’bout how I mastered the psychics, in the game, I used to train like Rocky, catchin’ chickens, I was nice, but they was right when they told me that rapper business, I had ten bands in my stash when I passed over half a million, no good, don’t be surprised I outlast these niggas, it’s like they put out a smash, then they gon’ in a flash, admit it, and then they made tracks and diss us, like that’s gon’ add up thе digits…”

“Johnny P’s Caddy” is the lead single from Benny‘s forthcoming body of work Tana Talk 4, the fourth installment of an iconic series that began back in 2004 during the Buffalo emcee‘s B.E.N.N.Y. days. Upon its arrival, it will follow last August’s Pyrex Picasso, a Rare Scrilla and Chop-La-Rock-backed effort that was said to have been recorded in a single day some two years prior. That short release came with assists from Conway The Machine, Elcamino, and Rick Hyde. 2021 also saw Benny team up with Harry Fraud for The Plugs I Met 2, the sequel to the 2019 classic The Plugs I Met, complete with collaborations alongside Chinx, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more.

Press play on Benny The Butcher, J. Cole, and The Alchemist’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” below. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving plenty more information on Tana Talk 4 much sooner than later.