First, the big news — yesterday, Yo Gotti held a press conference with his artists BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo to make some major announcements. The most surprising revelation of the night was that his Collective Music Group label has expanded to the West Coast with the signing of Sacramento’s own Mozzy:

“The years of having conversations, and these ain’t no little conversations, these big conversations. Years of having big conversations, and, you know, running into each other, sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know, we’re proud of our partnership, to bring our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

After joining his labelmates on the stage, Mozzy gave his take on how said partnership came to fruition:

“Overdue … big dawg been tappin’ in with me, I’m talkin’ about even before a nigga career even popped, brought me out on SummerJam … after that, we had conversations, he told me there was a seat at the table. I had to get my life right, you know what I’m sayin’, tie up a couple of loose ends; I tied them motherfuckers up, we here now.”

Perhaps in celebration of his next venture, today (Feb. 10) sees Mozzy liberate a new single titled “Real Ones,” which features fellow Cali star Roddy Ricch and shows the two artists pouring their hearts out about past struggles and current successes:

“District attorney be smirkin’, stay tryin’, workin’, but, prints was inconclusive, ain’t find that bitch on my person, tell ’em watch where they merge and we lurk when intent of purgin’ … seen shit that’ll change your life for real, they had my big brother for a long time, he been trying to fight for appeal, I know some real ones and they ain’t here…”

Press play on Mozzy and Roddy Ricch’s “Real Ones,” produced by ​lvl35dav, Aldaz, and YC.