This week, BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith reunited for their joint mixtape Bacc 2 Da Bloc, which sees 15 tracks and additional assists from Pooh Shiesty, Co Cash, SPOTEMGOTTEM, and EST Gee — the last of whom provided his talents for the standout offering “Smoke.” Co-produced by IV Beatss, the Memphis-to-Louisville collaboration sees the rappers calling out any and all opposition:

“I’m back in my bag, they stealin my swag, but this the original flow, if I see a opp, then I’m peelin his bow, fuck a 4th of that lean, pour a pint on his toe, now who want the smoke? I want the smoke, fuck all that talkin, lets meet at ya door, I’m Peda Roll Mafia, Big Baby Loc, and I got tiny locs, and I fuck with the folks and I fuck with the joes, and I fuck with the bloods, my bitch keep a strap, I ain’t fuckin with studs, just fucked a bitch, but I told her its love…”

Shot by Diesel Films, the accompanying clip for “Smoke” takes inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto video game series in pretty humorous fashion, beginning with its loading intro screen. BlocBoy can then be seen stealing money from a strip club and making a getaway after hijacking another person’s vehicle, eventually connecting with EST Gee in a garage full of high-end whips, plenty of jewelry, and more — 42 Dugg even makes a quick cameo in the short visual.

For BlocBoy JB, Bacc 2 Da Bloc follows 2020’s FatBoy, a 17-song offering that saw contributions from Keith, as well as NLE Choppa, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, and Yo Gotti. Meanwhile, Tay Keith has continued to hold his position as one of the most sought-after beatsmiths in hip hop, with the past year or so seeing him crafting hits for the likes of DJ Khaled, Migos, G-Eazy, French Montana, Gucci Mane, and the late Pop Smoke.

Press play on “Smoke” below.