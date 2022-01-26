By Regina Cho
  /  01.26.2022

Today, Blocboy JB unleashed his brand new mixtape Bacc To Da Bloc in collaboration with Tay Kieth. The two have proven time and time again that their musical chemistry knows no bounds. Preceding the release the two dropped off “Home Alone.” On the track, Blocboy reminisces on his upbringing as he rides some production courtesy of Tay Keith:

This the life I choose (Life I choose), call me Kleenex in the streets ’cause I’ma wipe his nose (Wipe his nose)/ I’ma get ya gone (Get ’em gone), twenty-two for this exotic (Yeah, yeah) and it’s stupid strong/ I just set up trap (Set up trap) like it’s Home Alone (Home Alone)

“Home Alone” follows a streak of singles from Blocboy JB and Tay Keith, which include “M.E.M 2 Jacksonville” and “Day Day N’ Craig.” The Memphis natives have an strong history working together, most notably highlighted by when Tay Keith produced Blocboy’s smash single “Look Alive” featuring Drake. That fan-favorite was RIAA certified platinum five times as well as hit singles “Shoot” and “Rover.”

In a previous sit-down with REVOLT, Blocboy opened up about his main motivation. “My goals I already achieved. I want to get me a star on the ground. I want to be in some movies. Matter of fact, I got my own movie on the way. It’s my daddy movie,” he reveals. “My dad’s in jail, he’s been in jail for 15 [years]. The whole story’s about what he did to go to jail, all the shit that went on, what he went through. Him finding out that I was rapping and I’m his son, he didn’t even know all this time.”

Be sure to press play on Blocboy JB’s brand new project Bacc To Da Bloc down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Blocboy JB
Mixtapes

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More