This the life I choose (Life I choose), call me Kleenex in the streets ’cause I’ma wipe his nose (Wipe his nose)/ I’ma get ya gone (Get ’em gone), twenty-two for this exotic (Yeah, yeah) and it’s stupid strong/ I just set up trap (Set up trap) like it’s Home Alone (Home Alone)

“Home Alone” follows a streak of singles from Blocboy JB and Tay Keith, which include “M.E.M 2 Jacksonville” and “Day Day N’ Craig.” The Memphis natives have an strong history working together, most notably highlighted by when Tay Keith produced Blocboy’s smash single “Look Alive” featuring Drake . That fan-favorite was RIAA certified platinum five times as well as hit singles “Shoot” and “Rover.”

In a previous sit-down with REVOLT, Blocboy opened up about his main motivation. “My goals I already achieved. I want to get me a star on the ground. I want to be in some movies. Matter of fact, I got my own movie on the way. It’s my daddy movie,” he reveals. “My dad’s in jail, he’s been in jail for 15 [years]. The whole story’s about what he did to go to jail, all the shit that went on, what he went through. Him finding out that I was rapping and I’m his son, he didn’t even know all this time.”

