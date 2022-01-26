Today, Blocboy JB unleashed his brand new mixtape Bacc To Da Bloc in collaboration with Tay Kieth. The two have proven time and time again that their musical chemistry knows no bounds. Preceding the release the two dropped off “Home Alone.” On the track, Blocboy reminisces on his upbringing as he rides some production courtesy of Tay Keith:
This the life I choose (Life I choose), call me Kleenex in the streets ’cause I’ma wipe his nose (Wipe his nose)/ I’ma get ya gone (Get ’em gone), twenty-two for this exotic (Yeah, yeah) and it’s stupid strong/ I just set up trap (Set up trap) like it’s Home Alone (Home Alone)
In a previous sit-down with REVOLT, Blocboy opened up about his main motivation. “My goals I already achieved. I want to get me a star on the ground. I want to be in some movies. Matter of fact, I got my own movie on the way. It’s my daddy movie,” he reveals. “My dad’s in jail, he’s been in jail for 15 [years]. The whole story’s about what he did to go to jail, all the shit that went on, what he went through. Him finding out that I was rapping and I’m his son, he didn’t even know all this time.”
Be sure to press play on Blocboy JB’s brand new project Bacc To Da Bloc down below.