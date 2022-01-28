EST Gee recently blessed fans with the deluxe version of Bigger Than Life Or Death, Pt. 2. Today (Jan. 28), he circles back around to drop off a brand new single “Who Hotter Than Gee and has paired a flame-filled visual to match. Over some murky 808s and tattering hi-hats courtesy of DJ Swift, Gee flexes while offering cool threats:

I got a question for the streets, who hotter than Gee? We tryna lock in with the team, so we poppin’ for free/ Said he was sick and tired, I wiped his nose, rocked him to sleep, broke n***as re-up couldn’t cover my cost for the week/ Chop in my lap, poppin’ my flats cut my nerves while I creep, they know I’m like that in reality not on IG

It was some light shit that you did but the meaning was deep, I tell the shooters now they blessed murder was cheap/ Even as a chef you get respect after burning your P, then after that, you grab a pack and you turn it to three

A few months ago, EST Gee added onto his already hot body of work to make Bigger Than Life Or Death, Pt. 2, an 8-track addition for fans of the Louisville emcee to enjoy. Back in July, he dropped off the original Bigger Than Life Or Death, which contained 15 tracks and collaborations alongside Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Yo Gotti, and Pool Shiesty. Bigger than Life or Death marked Gee’s label debut and his first Top 10 appearance on the Billboard 200. That release was an important landmark in a busy 2021 for Gee. He collaborated with and joined fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “Who Hotter Than Gee” music video down below.