YN Jay has assembled a dope trio for his latest single “Tip Off.” Featuring assists from Mozzy and Louie Ray, the new track also arrived paired with the official music video that takes fans through various scenes ranging from an in-home argument to a church. On the track, YN Jay rides some piano-laced production courtesy of KDinero and Flint’s Wayne616:

“B****, you play like Westbrook, why you mad at Kevin?/And you left the team when we-(damn)/And you left the team when we needed you, got me mad at Kevin

Back in November, the Beecher, MI emcee unveiled “Lamar (You Can’t Stop The Reign),” a track that’s based on a main character from the Starz series “BMF” — which it itself based on brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s Black Mafia Family drug empire. A scene from the show’s sixth episode (“Strictly Business”) saw Lamar Fields, played by Eric Kofi-Abrefa, singing Loose Ends’ 80’s hit “You Can’t Stop the Rain” before and after unceremoniously murdering his partner Slick, subsequently setting off a viral response on social media.

Prior to that, YN Jay has continued to deliver a wealth of music to his exponentially growing fanbase. He’s blessed us all with a couple of projects, January’s Ninja Warrior and July’s Coochie Chronicles, which saw assists from the likes of Coi Leray, Rio Da Yung OG, Sada Baby, Lil Yachty, RMC Mike, and frequent collaborator Louie Ray. In addition, Jay has liberated a lot of loose singles, including “Las Vegas,” “Smoove Back,” “Coochie In Class,” “Coochie Growl,” “Coochie Language,” “Drunk When I Made This,” and “Coochie Throbbin,” among many others.

Be sure to press play on YN Jay’s brand new music video for “Tip Off” featuring Louie Ray and Mozzy down below.