By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.14.2022

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was an ode to hip hop, but in many ways, it was a moment for the city of Los Angeles. For that reason, The Game seems to believe he should have been part of the big performance.

Taking to his Instagram Story amid the show, the Compton native shared several posts from peers who said he should have been a headliner at the halftime show. “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it,” read a post he got from King Trell. In another story were words from nightclub promoter Sincere Show, who suggested that The Game “should have performed at Super Bowl with Dr. Dre.” His reasoning: the Documentary rapper is a resident of L.A.

Though The Game was excluded from the halftime show, he spent his time hosting a massive annual Super Bowl party at the Stash House in Los Angeles. The theme appeared to be Drillmatic, which is named after his upcoming album. As the “How We Do” rapper recently announced, the LP is a collaborative effort with Grammy-award-winning producer Hit-Boy that will include his new single “My Life Was Never Eazy” featuring Kanye West. As for other possible collaborations, the list is endless. Over the weeks, The Game has been spotted in the studio with the likes of Pusha T, Moneybagg Yo, Curren$y, A$AP Rocky, will.i.am, London On Da Track and Dreezy.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was the first halftime show with rap at its center. As previously reported by REVOLT, headliners Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Los Angeles artists Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took the stage. 50 Cent also made a surprise appearance, confirming speculations reported days before the big event.

The Game

