Kanye West wants to record a joint album with Lil Durk, the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Taking to his Instagram Story, Durk denied rumors that his upcoming album 7220 will feature Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and instead hinted at an upcoming collaboration with the Donda creator.

“This a lie I don’t even play like that,” Durk said of the rumor. “Plus Ye want to do a album together.”

Durk was initially set to release his album 7220 on Tuesday (Feb. 22), the same date as Kanye’s Donda 2 was slated to drop. However, Durk later postponed his release date to March 11. Donda 2, meanwhile, has yet to fully materialize.

Earlier this week, some social media users claimed Durk’s delayed album was an attempt to troll Kanye, prompting the rumor that Davidson would appear on 7220. However, as Durk himself pointed out, the “SNL” actor will not be featured on the record.

Last year, Durk claimed to have missed his opportunity to appear on Kanye’s initial Donda album. The 29-year-old was ultimately featured on the record’s “Jonah,” though, and he later admitted to the lie.

Durk has also paid homage to Kanye’s music videos in the past, including “Runaway,” “Stronger” and “Bound 2.”

Earlier this week, Durk shared his video for “AHHH HA.” His upcoming album will mark the follow-up to last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, his joint album with Lil Baby that featured Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

Kanye fans, meanwhile, are still waiting for the official release of Donda 2. The 44-year-old performed several tracks off the record at his “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance” in Miami on Tuesday and has reportedly released a handful of songs through his stem player. As reported by REVOLT, Donda 2 is expected to be released exclusively via the device.