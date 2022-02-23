Queen Elizabeth II is still alive. After Hollywood Unlocked published an unsubstantiated report about the monarch’s death, Buckingham Palace debunked the claims. In a new statement, a spokesperson revealed the queen held her weekly meeting with the prime minister on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

“Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening,” he said. The two were said to have possibly discussed the rising conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Also shutting down the rumors was Dayo Okewale, chief of staff in the House of Lords. Shortly after reports swirled of the queen’s passing, the parliamentary official quickly noted that the hearsay is “false.”

While the queen is fortunately still with us, she is, however, battling with a minor case of COVID-19. Per Buckingham Palace, she tested positive for the virus on Sunday (Feb. 20) but will continue to perform light duties as she recovers.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” they wrote in a statement. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.” Her virtual engagements have been canceled until further notice, CNN later reported.

Since Hollywood Unlocked’s report was disproved, some of their Instagram posts regarding the queen have been flagged. So far, the post falsely announcing her death has been deemed fake news. The story explaining the process in which the queen’s death will be announced was also said to include false information.