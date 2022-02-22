Earlier this month, Lil Durk took to Instagram to announce that he would be releasing his seventh studio LP 7220 today (Feb. 22), which would have had him sharing the date with none other than Kanye West. Whether or not Donda 2 still arrives, we now know that 7220 has officially been pushed back to Mar. 11.

With that said, the Chicago rapper has decided to bless the masses with a new visual for “AHHH HA,” a Southside, TooDope, Nuki, JiggaSosa, NFE Paris, and TM88-produced number that seems to be a direct response to recent disses made by fellow rap peers:

“We been sliding through they blocks, and they don’t know we have, buddy ass got shot and we ain’t claim it but I can show his ass, niggas acting like they really like that since my brodie died, just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police ass, I told Von to leave that bitch alone, she post on OnlyFans, catch ’em at the apartments they been in ’cause that’s our only chance, they don’t be outside like you think, they ass be on the ‘Gram…”

Shot by Jerry Production, the accompanying clip for “AHHH HA” is mainly centered around Durk in a room packed with his fellow constituents, who can all be seen showing off money and jewelry while getting hype to the music. Durk & Co. can also be seen moving the proverbial party outside in the cold.

Once released, 7220 will follow last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, Durk‘s joint effort alongside Lil Baby that contained additional collaborations alongside Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. Prior to that chart-topper, Durk liberated his Gold-certified album The Voice, which originally dropped in December of 2020 before receiving the deluxe treatment a month later.

Press play on “AHHH HA” below.