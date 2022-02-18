Soon, Lucky Daye will bless the masses with his new album Candydrip, which will feature the last Fall’s “Over” and the singer’s December drop of the same name. Today (Feb. 18), he adds to that with “NWA,” another D’Mile-produced masterpiece that sounds as if it’s sampling Timmy Thomas’ 70’s classic “Why Can’t We Live Together” — the same track that Drake utilized for his runaway smash “Hotline Bling.” In addition, “NWA” features an assist from Chicago’s own Lil Durk and sees the New Orleans crooner ready to takeover the weekend:

“NWA, Black, white, like zebras, lights all in my face, got more where that come from? I got somethin’ to say, put down your powers, say that shit to my face, I got packs, I got packs, I’m dreamin’, tell my car I don’t see no evil, where we goin’?”

Recently, Lucky Daye spoke to REVOLT about connecting with Lil Durk, as well as certain talent from St. Louis:

“I don’t know if I can tell you, but I’ll give you one that’s fire. One of my favorite songs is the first song on there — me and Smino. We went crazy, that’s one of them. There’s some other ones on there. … [“NWA” with Durk is] hard to describe because you never had a taste of it. But when you hear it, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, this makes so much sense.'”

Upon its eventual arrival, Candydrip will follow Lucky Daye‘s 2019 debut LP Painted, which boasted 13 tracks and, as it looks to be on the forthcoming effort, production mainly handled by D’Mile. The following year also saw a deluxe edition of Painted that added on six songs and additional features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface. Last February, Daye did keep his momentum going with Table For Two, a conceptual, Valentine’s Day-ready EP with collaborations alongside YEBBA, Tiana Major9, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and Joyce Wrice.

Enjoy “NWA” below.